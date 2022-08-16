THE USAID-Integrated Health Programme (IHP), on Tuesday, donated 20,000 delivery kits to Bauchi State Government to encourage pregnant women to deliver their babies in health facilities.

The IHP Director in the state, Dr Alhasan Siaka, said this while handing over the items to the

Bauchi State Government in Bauchi.

He said the items are to tackle the challenge of low hospital delivery.

The items, he said, are for all the 20 local government councils in the state.

He added that “the Mama Kits are for 20,000 pregnant women in the state; it is to

encourage them to deliver in healthcare facilities.

“It is a special arrangement outreach service by USAID-IHP to improve access to healthcare in communities.”

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, who received the items, thanked USAID-IHP for the gesture.

He said USAID-IHP had developed a strategy through its outreach extension services to create demand for healthcare services.

He added that “we appreciate USAID-IHP for the enormous support in healthcare delivery in the state.

“ USAID-IHP outreach services are currently ongoing in the 323 healthcare facilities across the 20 local government councils of the state, making healthcare accessible to all.

“USAID-IHP has also trained our staff in various primary healthcare centres.”

He said the distribution and usage of the items would be judiciously monitored to ensure that people concerned benefited.

(NAN)

A.I