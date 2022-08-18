Uzodimma swears in two commissioners, others￼

IMO State Governor Hope Uzodimma has sworn in two commissioners, four members of House of Assembly Service Commission and 27 sole administrators for local governments.

During the swearing-in yesterday at Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers, Government House, Owerri, the governor urged the appointees to serve the people well and drive government’s affairs.

The two commissioners who took oath of office are: Prof Eugene Ukachukwu Opara and Jerry Egemba, a lawyer; while members of the House of Assembly Service Commission include Dr. Lambert Orisakwe (Chairman), Emmanuel Orie, Israel Nnataraonye and Mike Nduleche, a lawyer.

-The Nation

KN