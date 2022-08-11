Varsity unions’ prolonged strike luring Niger Delta students into crimes￼

AN idle mind is the devil’s workshop, goes the popular saying. The strikes embarked upon by university-based unions are logical of the truism, especially the young ones who are under 30 years, with energy to deploy for productive ventures, but have been kept at home for about six months now.

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) started their strike on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day, with members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) later joining the industrial action, thereby totally paralysing academic activities on the campuses of public universities.

Idle hands for illegal oil refining, internet fraud

Many of the idle students are being forced to work at the numerous illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State and other Niger Delta areas, since they do not know when the protracted strike will be called off.

The illegal oil refining process involves heating crude oil in metal containers to make petroleum products. It ignores all environmental, health and safety procedures and can have catastrophic consequences.

On April 24, 2022, for example, an explosion at one of these refineries killed about 100 people.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Dr. Timipre Sylva, during the week, said the country loses 400,000 barrels of crude daily via oil theft mostly used for illegal refining.

He spoke when he visited Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma in Owerri, the state capital.

Sylva described the development as a “national emergency”. He regretted that the nation had fallen short of OPEC daily quota, from 1.8 million barrels to 1.4 million barrels, due to crude theft.

He warned that such a huge economic loss was capable of crippling the nation’s economy, if not given the seriousness it deserved.

A resident of Ibaa community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, who spoke in confidence for fear of being attacked, stated that idle students, mostly of Nigerian universities, were always trooping to some illegal refining sites in the area, for brisk business.

Aside oil theft and illegal crude refining, some of the idle students are involve in “Yahoo/Yahoo Plus”, and other crimes, for which they were either being chased around by law enforcement officials or currently in different detention cells and even correctional centres.

The menace of internet fraud across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has become so widespread and damaging that it has become a major preoccupation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the past few years. Aside ruining their victims economically, the illicit business has also earned the country a bad international image.

A Port Harcourt-based pastor and parent, Gogo Ngor, observed that the prolonged strike by members of unions in public universities in Nigeria had caused idleness, thereby pushing some students to their early graves.

Ngor said: “Having understanding that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, we should realise that youths will engage themselves in anything that will give them peace of mind. Human beings are created to get busy, until the day they will leave the earth. Anytime a man stops getting busy, it means he is tending to his grave or he has other challenges. You can imagine the young ones, who are full of energy and life, remaining idle for so long.

“If members of ASUU and other unions have not gone on strike and government has done the needful, the idle youths would have been kept busy with positive activities on their campuses, while building their future.

“Naturally, human beings do not like idleness. So, the students of the universities in Nigeria have to get busy with whatever they can lay their hands on. Most of them have seen illegal refining as an immediate solution to solving their problems of idleness.

“I wish to advise the Federal Government to meet the demands of ASUU and other unions. So that the lingering strike can be called off, except the top officials of the Federal Government are telling Nigerians that they are not concerned about the future of the youths.”

Students being roasted alive

A concerned mother, Mrs. Dorcas Bernard, also raised the alarm that some students were being roasted at illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta. She noted that besides the youths mostly losing their lives at illegal refining camps, others were dying in activities propelled by idleness.

Bernard said: “A few days ago, a fresh undergraduate, who had just secured admission into the university, was drowned in the swimming pool. If the schools were in session, he would have been in the classroom, learning. Many children are engaging in illegal and unlawful activities, because they are idle. Some are getting roasted in crude refining pots, because of the continuous demands made by this unfriendly society and economy.

“Anything that a man is engaging in, both good and bad, he has a reason for doing so. When these youths speak about their reasons for involvement in nefarious acts, you cannot help, but weep for our dear nation.

“I am calling on the Federal Government to rise up and correct this recurring decimal, before they leave office, by settling ASUU and other unions to enable our children to return to school.”

In support of varsity students

Human right activist in the Niger Delta, Fynface Dumnamene Fynface and SUG President of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Gift Ubabuike, deferred on the involvement of universities’ students in illegal refining of stolen crude oil in the region.

Fynface agreed that many of the students were involved in the illicit business, among other crimes and social vices, just to keep body and soul together, while the strike by members of ASUU and other unions would last, with some of them becoming victims of frequent explosions at the numerous illegal refining sites.

Ubabuike admitted that some impatient students had got into trouble with different security agents in Nigeria, for engaging in fraud, especially “Yahoo/Yahoo Plus”, and other crimes, for which they were either being chased around by law enforcement officials or currently in different detention cells and even correctional centres (prisons), insisting that most of the youths might not be involved in illegal refining or prostitution.

‘Nigerians must join ASUU to rescue dying varsity system’

With the situation, Chairman of ASUU, University of Benin (UNIBEN) Chapter, Dr. Ray Chikogu, during the week, called on the Federal Government to quickly end the strike. He urged Nigerians to join ASUU in rescuing the nation’s dying university system.

Chikogu said: “Universities in Nigeria should be repositioned to be globally competitive and able to produce the manpower required to jump-start the re-emergence of technological and economic powers.

“On February 14, 2022, ASUU, after more than a calendar year of exploring all available and legitimate means, in its efforts to compel the Federal Government of Nigeria to honour the terms of the Memorandum of Action (MoA), it signed with the union in December 2020, was left with no option, but to declare strike.

“There is need for quick resolution of the principal outstanding issues of the deployment of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and the signing and implementation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement, which remain at the level of mere proposals, fruitless and empty assurances. Yet, these are issues that could have been adequately resolved in weeks by any well-meaning and serious-minded government.”

The UNIBEN Chairman of ASUU also asked the Federal Government to do the needful rather than continuing to toy with the future of students and the nation.

President of Students’ Union Government (SUG) of UNIBEN, Foster Amadin, while also speaking, maintained that the Federal Government had not handled the matter seriously, stressing that the students were tired of staying at home for almost six months.

He said: “Many top officials of the Federal Government are busy strategising ahead of the 2023 general elections, while education has been taken to an unserious level. What does the Federal Government expect the idle students of Nigerian public universities to do? Although, I am not in support of the youths embracing crime, but it is annoying to see children of top government officials and influential persons being sent overseas or to expensive private universities in Nigeria for quality education, devoid of strike.”

Amadin also pleaded with the critical stakeholders and other well-meaning Nigerians to step in and resolve the impasse, thereby ending the strike by ASUU and other unions.

