Vatican: Pope slept well after suffering 2 respiratory episodes

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
editor
POPE Francis slept well throughout the night, the Vatican said on Tuesday, after the pontiff suffered two episodes of respiratory insufficiency the evening before.

“The Pope slept through the night and now continues to rest,” a statement said.

Monday’s episodes resulted in two bronchoscopies, which removed “large secretions” of mucus. Francis was then put back on non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

The pope’s “clinical condition remains complex, and further respiratory crises remain possible,” according to Tuesday’s statement.

The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church is suffering from bilateral pneumonia and has been treated as an inpatient at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since Feb 14 – longer than ever before. (dpa/NAN) 

March 4, 2025

