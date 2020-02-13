THERE is a trending video on the social media showing a convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari being booed by people of Borno during a sympathy visit to Maiduguri over the recent killing of travellers by Boko Haram terrorists in the State. Residents on both sides of the road along the airport expressway publicly expressed their disapproval by booing the convoy, shouting in Hausa, ‘Ba ma so, Ba Ma yi’ roughly means: ‘we don’t like it, we won’t do it.’

President Buhari landed in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, from Addis Ababa to pay a sympathy visit to the government and people of the State, following the recent horrific incident in which Boko Haram terrorists killed several travellers. President Buhari was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia since last Friday attending the Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) when Boko Haram terrorists attacked travellers on Auno village along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

Some residents claimed that it was not President who was booed but the service chiefs in the convoy who were blamed for not containing the excesses of terrorists in North-East. Meanwhile, PRNigeria has confirmed that the video is genuine and the residents were actually booing the convoy of the president which included Ministers and Security Chiefs during the condolence visit.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari commiserated with the family of victims of attacks in Maiduguri, assured them that his administration will continually frustrate the devilish operations of Boko Haram, and bring it to an end. The President said his administration is ever determined to frustrate their goal to hold Nigeria to ransom.

“The commitment of this administration to protect the lives of Nigerians will not be derailed by the cowardly and indiscriminate violence against innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists,” he said while reacting to recent attacks in Maiduguri.

President Buhari, who also condoled with the government of the state, warned “that terrorists are clearly on a back foot and their days are numbered’’. “As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and intelligence to counter our current security challenges, the remnants of Boko Haram will ultimately be crushed. The peculiar challenges of asymmetric warfare notwithstanding, our armed forces are ever determined to defeat these enemies of humanity,” President Buhari said. – PRNigeria

