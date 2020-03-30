GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has gone into self-isolation for fear of having contacted the coronavirus.

Realnews learnt that Obiano began isolating himself on Friday after he called Channels Television to record a short video (see below) announcing that he was going into self-isolation because he came in contact with persons who have been confirmed positive of having the coronavirus disease.

According to C.Don Adinuba, commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, although the governor is self-isolating in his house in Aguleri, his hometown, he has not developed any symptoms as he chaired the security and the COVID-19 Attack team meetings on Thursday. The governor is said to be coordinating state affairs from his self-isolation base.

Also, on Monday, March 30, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, secretary to the government of Anambra State, and Primus Odili, chief of staff to the Governor, told journalists that the governor had not developed any form of symptoms since then, and that “he is hale and hearty ”

They said Obiano decided to take the lead to show an example of how a leader should behave, having sat next to the Bauchi State Governor during the last National Executive Council NEC meeting.

According to them: “The Governor was at the NEC meeting on Thursday and you know how the sitting arrangement is, after the Anambra State governor, you get the Bauchi State governor, who has announced his status recently.

“But if you are aware of the sitting arrangement during the meeting, you will find out that they usually observe social distancing.

“That you are in a hall with a man who has the disease does not mean that you can be infected.

“The governor is a very enlightened person and because he knows he has been in a meeting with such calibre of people, he decided to go into self-quarantine.

Chukwulobelu said: “Obiano is on self-quarantine. I have not seen him for the past week and we only talk on the phone.

“We had two hours meeting yesterday (Sunday) using zoom. There is no fears about his health at all,” he said.

The SSG further announced that the State required about N2billion to battle the pandemic headlong, knowing the cost of materials it needed.

– With reports from The Nation

– Mar. 30, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

