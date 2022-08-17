Viral video of Reverend Sisters vibing to Kizz Daniel’s Buga￼

SOME women suspected to be Reverend sisters have been spotted in a viral video vibing to Kizz Daniel’s hit song, Buga featuring Tekno.

In the video, which location appears to be a church or event hall, the women who wore the Reverend Sisters’ attire were seen dancing and singing along.

The video has attracted many reactions on social media.

Tochi Steven said: “All those carrying spiritual for head….how far you don go ? Allow them jare. We forget the fact that we are human. “Maybe in your next life apply to be an angel.”

Bishop Mezziah Mrakpor said: “Make una leave devil aside, “Reverend sisters are human beings and they deserve to be happy while serving God almighty moreover this buga track carry one kind of power and even me buga for here.

“Over holiness and over spiritually is a serious problem in Nigeria. “Olololo guga ooooooo.”

Ogechi Amadi said: “Pls sisters ride on. Life no get duplicate. Even Jesus say we should merry. That’s why we have merry Christmas. So pls all merry.”

Austin Ariole said: “Is this what Jesus came to teach. The bible teaches us not to be equally yoked with the unbelievers.

