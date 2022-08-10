Volleyball: We’ll surpass our previous performance, Mohammed says

THE head coach of the National U-21 Men’s Volleyball Team, Sani Mohammed, said his team`s performance would surpass their previous one at the 2022 African Volleyball Championship in Tunis, Tunisia.

Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, that the team was ready to make the country proud at this year`s championship.

He said all the departments of the team have been strengthened to defeat their counterparts.

“The boys have been working hard and they are determined to make the country proud.

“All the departments of the team have been strengthened, they are set to do their best to have outstanding results,“he said.

“We have been in camp for some time now and we are working hard on a daily basis, the players are determined to make the country proud,”he said.

Mohammed, a former coach of the U-19 national team, said he will replicate his performance with the U-21 national team.

” I won the U-19 African title twice and attended the FIVB U-19 World Championship twice; I am optimistic Nigeria will dominate at the championship,”he said.

“Most of the players are key players in their respective club sides; they are fit and ready to make Nigeria proud at the.

“I am familiar with all the players in the U-21 because I was their coach in the U-19 team,“he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria finished 6th in 2018 when it hosted the championship.

The 2022 African Volleyball championship will commence on Aug.13 to 23 in Tunisia. (NAN)

C.E