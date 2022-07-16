‘Vote-buying not a threat to Oyetola victory’-APC Senator

THE Osun West Senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Tadese Raheem has said vote-buying by opposition parties in Iwo will not threaten the victory of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during the ongoing election.

Tadese, speaking with newsman shortly after he voted at polling Unit 03, Ward 02, Isale Oba Quarters, Iwo Local Government, boosted that Iwo residents will deliver victory for APC because they have enjoyed the dividends of democracy.

He maintained that Oyetola is the candidate to beat during the ongoing exercise.

He said: “Vote-buying by opposition parties is not a threat to the victory of Governor Oyetola. The residents of Osun West especially Iwo are committed to the victory of performing Governor.”

He commended the electorate for good conduct at the polling units.

-The Nation

KN