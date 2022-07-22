VSF donates food, medicines worth N150m to C/River indigents

VICTIMS Support Fund (VSF) on Friday, donated assorted food and medical items worth over N150 million to the poor in Cross River.

Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, the Chairperson of the fund, inaugurated the distribution of the items on Friday in Calabar.

She said that the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the people.

‘‘The hardship brought to Nigerians, especially the poor, as a result of the pandemic became a source of worry to the fund and it needed to come out with measures to ameliorate the hardship,” she said.

Akerele-Ogunsiji said that some of the food items included rice, beans, salt, as well and groundnut oil.

The medical items included safety goggles, nose masks, safety boots and face masks, among others.

”The COVID-19 Taskforce had since carried out the distribution of the items in 35 states of the federation.

”It is only Rivers that have yet to be visited since the outbreak of the pandemic.

”The initiative was to help in reducing the level of hunger and starvation and solve the health challenges faced by the people due to the pandemic,” she said.

The chairperson said that the items would be distributed by selected Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations ( NGOs).

She cautioned those in charge against diverting the items from the beneficiaries.

”We don’t want to see the food items in private homes, offices or in the market stalls being sold.

“VSF has an incredible track record of integrity, accountability and responsibility of rapid response to issue of humanity,” she said. (NAN)

