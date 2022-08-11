Wabote Commissions Grephil Nuts & Bolts Factory In Port Harcourt￼

THE Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote on Monday commissioned Grephil International Limited’s factory in Port Harcourt Rivers State, which will manufacture bolts, nuts, fittings, flanges and carry out valve calibration, sand blasting, and related services.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary commended the company for expanding its operations beyond the oil and gas industry and delivering services to customers in the petrochemical, power and manufacturing industries.

He expressed delight that capacities and capabilities that were developed in the oil and gas sector were now being deployed to other sectors of the economy in line with the Nigerian Content 10-year Strategic Roadmap.

While lauding Grephil International Limited for contributing to the goal of achieving 70 percent Nigerian Content in the oil and gas industry by the year 2027, he noted that Nigerian oil and gas service companies are pivotal to the provision of services for the sustenance and growth of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

According to him “the Nigerian Content growth trajectory requires that investments in local supply-chain are encouraged while opportunities for patronage of the products and services are stimulated using the provisions of the NOGICD Act 2010.”

The Nigerian Content Chieftain also charged the company to ensure that its safety standards are sustained and improved upon regularly through self-checks, self-regulation, continuous improvements, and external audits in line with the Board’s push for patronage of local businesses without compromising standards and best practices.

He also thanked international oil and gas companies for supporting local businesses and supporting the successful implementation of Nigerian Content.

He further noted that the factory was a show of resilience as Grephil International Limited is slowly and steadily making its mark in the provision of top-notch services to diverse clientele in the industry and is a welcome addition to the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) ecosystem that the Board has been supporting over the years as part of its 10-year strategic roadmap.

He further lauded the company for its in-depth knowledge of both local and international business terrain through the streamlining of its services into manufacturing of threaded bars, stud bolts, nuts, washers, gaskets, fittings and flanges.

Wabote pointed out that Rivers State hosts the largest concentration of oil and gas service providers in Nigeria and commended the efforts of the state government for creating the enabling environment for businesses to initiate and complete their growth plans within the city rather than relocate to other states.

Delivering his welcome address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Grephil International Limited, Prince Gregory Ezechukwu hinted that the company began to domesticate products of its OEMs over a decade ago, starting with the production of bolts and nuts, PTFE coating, and electro-plating standards.

He announced plans to expand the product lines and services into line pipes, anodes for cathodic protection, assembling of valves, among others in line with the Nigerian Content development policy.

The company’s chief executive listed the challenges facing manufacturers such as unreliable power supply, high tariff on raw materials and equipment, customs clearance bottlenecks, high government taxes, and persistent climate of insecurity, among others. He expressed concern that if these was not adequately addressed, it might halt the entire manufacturing process.

While imploring the Board to support in galvanizing more patronage from the international IOCs to sustain company’s production capacity, he commended the Rivers State Government for the enduring peaceful coexistence they have with the host community.

The Managing Director also acknowledged the patronage the company has so far enjoyed from NNPC, NLNG and other IOCs like Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies Nigeria, Addax Petroleum, SEPLAT, and operating companies such as DAEWOO Nigeria and SAIPEM.

Present at the commissioning were representatives from NLNG, NAOC. Eraskon Nigeria Limited, Grand Pyramid Cargo Services, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and TotalEnergies Nigeria represented by the Deputy Manager, Nigerian Content Division and Chairman, NCDMB Committee on Bolts & Flanges for In-country Manufacturing, Mr. Cyprian Ojum.

