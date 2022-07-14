WACOL records 450 gender-based cases in 6 months

THE Founder, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Prof. Joy Ezilo, says no fewer than 450 cases of violence against women were reported to the organisation between January and June 2022.

Ezilo disclosed this on Thursday in Enugu while presenting the bi-annual report of the organisation.

She said that the cases reported included rape, defilement, incest, domestic violence, child custody, neglect and non-maintenance.

Others are denial of inheritance, harmful widowhood practices, malicious damage to property, forceful ejection, abandonment of spouses, early and forced marriage.

She also said that a significant number of complaints were reported by male victims who complained about emotional and physical spousal abuse and others.

Ezilo said that adult victims reported 433 while 17 cases involved minors.

“The cases reported by female clients amounted to 431 while the remaining 19 incidents were reported by male clients.

“In terms of disaggregation by age, 171 cases featured complainants between 25years and 34years while those between ages 35 and 44 are 151 cases.

“Fifty-four cases were reported by those between 45years and 49years. Similarly, 33 complaints were by those between 18years and 24years, while those above 60years were the lowest at 18 cases,” she said.

Ezilo said that about six incidents had no specific age bracket.

She said that no fewer than 194 people received legal aid services, 38 clients accessed psycho-social support while three persons received medical care within the period.

According to her, the legal experts and counsellors in WACOL leveraged on their knowledge of alternative dispute resolution mechanism to resolve majority of the civil matters.

“This led to the settlement and reconciliation of spouses and families in dispute. However, few cases which failed at the arbitration were charged to court.

“All criminal matters were referred to the police for arrests and prosecution,” she said.

She said that the organisation had written about 181 petitions to the police and other relevant agencies requesting prompt prosecution of the reported incidents.

Ezilo said that no fewer than 62,000 women and girls had accessed free legal aid and assistance since 1998.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WACOL is a not-for-profit civil society organisation registered in Nigeria and operates across the West African subregion.

The organisation has gained national and global reputation as consistent advocates for the protection and promotion of the rights of people, especially women and young people.

It also works in the area of social reforms, policy formulation, and lobbying for the implementation of laws that promote the rights of women and gender equality. (NAN)

