Wamakko charges politicians to play politics without bitterness

Hits: 3

SEN. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has charged politicians to play politics without bitterness as the 2023 general elections approach.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on New Media, Malam Bashar Abubakar.

“In the build-up to the forthcoming general polls, we as politicians and other stakeholders in the nation’s nascent democracy must play by the rules and ensure rancour-free activities.

“Doing otherwise will not do us or the country any good,’’ the former Sokoto State governor warned.

Abubakar stated that Wamakko gave the charge on Saturday as he addressed various groups that paid him Sallah homages in Sokoto.

He added that the lawmaker expressed optimism that security challenges bedevilling the country would soon be history and thanked God for the gift of health for all who witnessed yet another Sallah festival,

The lawmaker prayed to God to bring succour to Nigerians to assuage the present economic hardships and urged all faithful to intensity prayers for divine intervention in all challenges of life.

He thanked APC supporters in the state for their “resilience, doggedness and prayers toward the success of the party at all levels especially as the general elections approach’’.

Wamakko urged supporters to ensure that they got their Permanent Voter Card as it is the only tool needed to elect credible leaders. (NAN)

A.I