Wamakko is a father, political leader — Malami

THE Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has described Sen. Aliyu Wamakko ( APC-Sokoto North), as a father and political leader.

Malami spoke on Monday in Sokoto, when he visited Wamakko on a Sallah homage.

A statement by Wamakko’s media aide, Bashar Abubakar, said on Tuesday that Malami stated that the visit was a mark of respect and loyalty to the former governor of the state according to tradition.

Malami further said: “I came to rejoice with you as our political father, leader and Distinguished Senator.

“I am happy with the calibre of people I have seen in your residence that came for similar Sallah homages.”

Malami was also reported as thanking Wamakko for his condolence message extended over the demise of his four childhood friends.

He said that they died on Thursday, in a ghastly accident on their way to Kebbi state, from Abuja, for the Sallah festival.

Recieving the Minister and his entourage, Wamakko expressed shock over the death of the minister’s friends.

He described the deceased as humble, friendly and respected individuals, saying, “the vacuum created by their deaths is too wide.”

Wamakko prayed Almighty Allah to forgive them all their sins and to give the minister the fortitude to bear the losses.

The senator also used the visit to congratulate the minister on adding a third wife into his family on July 1.

A special prayer for the repose of the departed souls was offered by Malam Bashir Gidan-Kanawa during the visit.

The minister was accompanied on the visit by the former Deputy Governor of Kebbi state, Alhaji Bello Magaji and an Executive Director, Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Alhaji Faruk Madugu, among others.( NAN)

A.I