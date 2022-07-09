WAMMA AFRIK calls for entries on annual award

Hits: 5

WEST African Music and Movie Awards (WAMMA AFRIK), has called for entries from African movie makers and Musicians for the season 8 of its Annual Festival and Award.

The President of the association, Mr Abdulkadir Abdurrahman, made the call at a news conference on Friday in Kano.

He said that the festival and awards were aimed at showcasing and awarding the multiple creavity and talents on African continent.

According to him, “We are ready to liberate the region’s creative industry, yet we cannot achieve that without support from the governments, the media and credible individuals.”

The association, he explained, would hold the Nigeria event on August 27 in Kano and the Cotonou, Benin Republic between December 2022 and January 2023.

In addition, the association said that during the event, it would honour excellent achievements in the field of humanity.

“We will hold the maiden edition of the 2022 Icon awards with the theme: ‘Recognising and inspiring excellence in humanity,” the president said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the categories set for the Icon awards included Diversity and Inclusion Icon and Human Rights Icon of the year.

It, however, called for support from all stakeholders, to make the event a success. (NAN)

KN