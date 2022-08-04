We did not ground Warri-Itakpe train services- NRC

MR Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director, NRC says the management did not ground its train operations on the Warri-Itakpe rail corridor contrary to reports in some newspaper publications.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).

The NRC said that the train services on the Ajaokuta station were only suspended temporarily due to reported communal clashes.

”The management of the NRC wishes to inform the general public, especially our numerous valued customers that the NRC did not ground its train operations as speculated in some quarters.

”The Warri- Itakpe train service is fully operational as scheduled, however there is a temporary suspension of passenger train stoppage at Ajaokuta station due to communal clashes, pending restoration of peace to the area.

”Passengers are advised to use any of the two adjacent stations Itakpe (North)bor Itogbo (South) until the restoration of the service,” Okhiria said.

He reiterated the directive of the transportation Minister, Mr Mu’azu Sambo, that the Abuja to Kaduna passenger train service would remain suspended.

According to him, it will not resume until all the passengers held hostage by bandits are completely released to their relations and the additional security system is put in place to avoid reoccurrence of the March 28 incident.

He also said the Lagos to Kano express passenger train would not resume operation following suspected bandits’ presence along the Minna to Kaduna rail corridor in the North Western district of the Corporation. (NAN)

