We won’t condone ritual killings in hotels, we are on guard – Hoteliers

THE Nigeria Hotel Association (NHA) on Friday said that hoteliers across the country would intensify efforts to beef up security in hotels as the 2023 general elections draw near.

Eze Patrick Anyanwu, National President of NHA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that ritual killings and other criminal activities in hotels would not be condoned.

He said hoteliers had been sensitised on the need to improve security in and around their hotels.

Anyanwu assured that hotels would remain safe for all to lodge and visit as different forms of security measures would be put in place.

“We hoteliers are on guard and would give no room for ritual killings in hotels as the case had been in the past elections.

“We are on guard, we have been sensitising our members to ensure security measures are improved on because we don’t want to have cases of ritual killings in hotels as the 2023 elections draw near,” he said.

He advised hoteliers to remain vigilant, engage the CCTV, and as well have detective dogs and other security apparatus to adequately check lodgers.

He said this was important to be sure such individuals were not checking in with dangerous weapons.

He noted that the CCTV must always be monitored to ensure security of people’s lives.

“Hotels can’t be used as hideouts for hoodlums and it can’t be a place to perpetrate demonic behaviour, we are on the lookout and we hope such negative occurrences won’t be recorded this time.

“We want the general public to also assist us to ensure they speak out quickly whenever they observe any unusual movement around hotels close to them,” he said. (NAN)

KN