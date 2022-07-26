We won’t participate in NLC protest – NMA

THE Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kano State chapter, has stated that it would not participate in the proposed nationwide protest by the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) slated for Tuesday and Wednesday to pressurize the government to accede to the demand of the university lecturers.

The chairman of the chapter, Dr Usman Ali, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the association in Kano on Monday.

Dr Usman Ali said although they are not happy with the industrial action in the universities that affect their affiliates in the academia NMA does not have plans to join the protest.

“We have three of our affiliates that are part of the university system. We have the Association of Medical Doctors in the Academia, those that are teaching clinical students, and the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria as well as doctors that work in the University Health Services.

“We have been supporting them in one way or the other and we will continue to support them until the issue is resolved,” he noted.

He further called on the Federal Government and other relevant authorities to address the worsening brain drain of medical doctors in Nigeria.

Dr Ali advised that the relevant authorities such as the Federal Ministry of Health and National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria do everything within their power to minimize the brain drain by reducing examination fees at all levels.

He stated: “I will like to use this medium to remind us that Monkeypox has also been reported in travellers from Nigeria to other parts of the world, as WHO declares Monkeypox as a global health emergency. We should ensure preventive measures.”

-Daily Trust

