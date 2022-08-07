What you should know about low blood pressure, hypotension

Although low blood pressure, hypotension, is not widely known like hypertension, it is deadly and may not be a sign of a problem. But medical experts advice that if you have symptoms of low blood pressure, your doctor can diagnose the condition and uncover the cause of it.

By Anthony Isibor.

UNLIKE hypertension, high blood pressure, very little is known of its opposite type, Hypotension, Low Blood Pressure. Medical experts say that low blood pressure may not show any symptoms in healthy persons and may not usually need treatment since it can be a sign of underlying problem, especially in the elderly where it can cause inadequate flow of blood to the heart, brain, and other vital organs of the body.

According to the experts, Hypotension usually occurs when the blood pressure is 90/60, in contrast to the normal pressure level of 120/80 mm Hg.

Blood pressure reading appears with two numbers. The first and higher of the two is a measure of systolic pressure or the pressure in the arteries; when the heart beats and fills them with blood, while the second number measures diastolic pressure or the pressure in the arteries; when the heart rests between beats, according to MedlinePlus.

However, the research by British scientists reveals that low blood pressure can raise the risk of death by more than 60 percent in frail pensioners and the pressure can be more dangerous than high blood pressure later in life.

As a general guide, high blood pressure is considered to be 140/90mmHg or higher, with ideal blood pressure considered to be between 90/60mmHg and 120/80mmHg, while Low blood pressure is considered to be 90/60mmHg or lower.

The reports also show that chronic low blood pressure with no symptoms is almost never serious, but health problems can occur when blood pressure drops suddenly and the brain is deprived of adequate blood supply.

Low blood pressure may be genetic or occur as a result of aging. In some cases, a temporary factor such as pregnancy or dehydration, is responsible. In others, low blood pressure results from an underlying disease or a severe reaction.



MedicalNewsToday reports that many factors affect blood pressure, ranging from the time of day, a person’s physical activity levels, and diet. Blood pressure also declines with age, and some people have naturally low blood pressure due to genetic factors.

Temporary causes: A person’s blood pressure may be lower than usual due to:

· eating

· straining

· long periods of inactivity, such as bed rest

· dehydration

· pregnancy

Some temporary causes such as pregnancy resolve on their own. Others may require dietary changes and other cares or management strategies.

More serious or lasting causes: Some potentially more severe health issues can also cause low blood pressure, including:

Nutrient deficiencies: These might involve vitamin B12 or folic acid.

Neutrally mediated hypotension: This disorder causes a drop in blood pressure after the

person has been standing up for a prolonged period.

Endocrine problems: These affect the regulation of the body’s hormones. One example is

hypothyroidism, also known as an underactive thyroid.

Heart problems: These can limit how effectively the heart pushes blood around the body.

Septic shock: This is a potentially life threatening response to a severe bacterial infection.

Anaphylactic shock: This is a potentially life threatening complication of anaphylaxis, which is a severe allergic reaction.

In addition, loss of blood due to an injury can lead to low blood pressure.

Drug-based causes: Low blood pressure may sometimes result from alcohol use or the use of certain medications, such as:

· diuretics

· hypertension medications

· heart medications, such as beta-blockers

· antidepressants

· erectile dysfunction medications

· medications for Parkinson’s disease

According to Dr Jane Masoli, a geriatrician, who led the study as part of her PhD at the University of Exeter, “Internationally, guidelines are moving towards tight blood pressure targets.

“But our findings indicate that this may not be appropriate in frail older adults.

“We need more research to ascertain whether aggressive blood pressure control is safe in older adults, and then for which patient groups there may be benefit, so we can move towards more personalised blood pressure management in older adults.”

“We know that treating blood pressure helps to prevent strokes and heart attacks and we would not advise anyone to stop taking their medications unless guided by their doctor, Masoli said.

“Individuals described as ‘frail’ were most vulnerable – with a 62 percent increased risk of death during the decade long follow up.

“Although high blood pressure increased risk of cardiovascular incidents, such as heart attacks, it was not linked to higher mortality in frail adults over 75.

“Older people aged 85 and over, who had raised blood pressure actually had reduced mortality rates, compared to those with lower blood pressure, regardless of whether they were frail or not.

The England NHS, has added that low blood pressure symptoms include, Lightheadedness or dizziness, feeling sick, blurred vision, generally feeling weak, confusion, and fainting.

Stephanie Eleojo, a physician at Jerab Hospital, Gwagwalada, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN in Abuja, explained that taking enough water would help the body organs to function well.

According to her, regular intake of water help replenish fluid lost while talking or breathing, this is because the body is made up of 60 percent fluid and any loss of water leads to shortage of blood in the body system.

“Healthy or not, take lots of water and in this tropical region, we advise women to aim for two to three litres of water and men three to four litres daily and if ill, step it up a bit.

“LBP can be caused by several factors such as bleeding, dehydration, vomiting and purging.

“People who die due to accident most times die of hypotension because they bleed out and lose lots of their blood.

“So, whatever that was remaining did not have enough pressure to get to the other parts of the body.

“Also, this is what happens in cholera, people lose lots of water through stooling and vomiting, then there is not enough fluid to take blood round the body.

“The blood pressure decreases and gradually having organ malfunction, they die,” she said.

According to her, LBP, which is not as common as hypertension, is very deadly, hence it must be taken seriously.

She explained that there are people whose blood pressure is naturally lower than what is considered normal blood pressure and they pay greater attention to them.

“The optimal blood pressure for systolic is 120mmHg and for the diastolic between 80mmHg, anything below that will be considered hypotension, but usually we quote hypotension below 90/60mmHg,’’she said.

Eleojo likened the heart to a water reservoir that is meant to supply water to a town, but the pressure from the reservoir is not strong enough to get water to everyone in that town.

“The organs that are far from the heart when the pressure is low are the hardest hit, meaning they do not get enough blood supply, oxygen and nutrient,” she said.

She, therefore, advised Nigerians to be conscious of their health and go to the nearest health centre when they notice changes in their body system, urging them also to be mindful of what they eat.

“Be careful of what you eat because what causes vomiting and diarrhea are usually from what we eat and drink, but if you must eat sanitise your hands.

“If you notice that you are purging, vomiting, having headache or feeling dizzy quickly go to the nearest hospital or health centre they will help you.

“If you cannot prevent and hydrate yourself from getting low blood pressure, the best thing is to get help fast because hypotension kills,” she said.

Eleojo added that it is important that precautions are taken to prevent running to health centre seeking for help.

SmartEngage adds that people with Neutrally mediated hypotension, NMH should avoid triggers such as standing for a long period of time, while adding other treatments, include drinking fluids and increasing salt in diet. Talk to your provider before trying these measures. In severe cases, medicines may be prescribed.

First published – Sept. 27, 2021 @ 18:28 GMT |

A.I