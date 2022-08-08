Why Buhari’s nephew left APC

HONORABLE Fatuhu Muhammed, a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, says he dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because his rival abused his father.

Daily Trust had reported how Muhammed, son of Buhari’s elder brother, exited the ruling party.

The lawmaker, who represents Daura/Mai’Adua/Sandamu Federal Constituency of Katsina State in the National Assembly, failed to secure his re-election ticket after polling 30 votes, while Aminu Jamo, his rival secured 117 votes.

Since the primaries, there have been clashes between the camps of Fatuhu and Jamo.

Speaking with one of our correspondents last night, Muhammed said he left APC because his rival abused his father.

“I received an audio recording where their candidate (Jamo) called my father, Alhaji Mamman Dan Baffalo, by name and abused him. Alhaji Mamman Dan Baffallo and President Buhari are of the same father and mother.”

“Out of the 26 children born by their father, they are the only males that are from the same father and mother. So, abusing my father is abusing the president.

“So, I said since the issue has gone beyond politics to denigrating the dignity of my parents, I cannot take it any longer, and it is not binding on me to stay in the party, so I decided to leave,” he said.

-Text excluding headline from Daily Trust

KN