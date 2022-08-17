Why I will hate myself for a long time — Tonto Dikeh

TONTO Dikeh, Nigerian actress and the running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the 2023 governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC) in Rivers State, has stated that she will hate herself for a very long time.

According to the actress turned politician, she is unhappy because she ignored a mother in need of medical assistance for her son and that led to the death of the woman’s son.

Dikeh, a mother of one stated via her verified Instagram account that the reason she did not help the troubled mother was that she thought it was a scam as she had recently fallen victim to a fraudster online.

Making further explanation via a post, Tonto DIkeh wrote, “Few weeks ago, I helped out a random fan with almost half a million naira (370k) cause they had mad challenges and she showed a baby and all. One week later I just wanted to check on them. BOOM! The account had been deleted. I took it with good faith.

“I was so pissed, I felt used and taken for granted but I moved on… Fast forward to 2 days ago, I saw a similar message, seeking for medical assistance. The way I deleted and ignored the message ehn. This morning I opened my DM, the mother told me that her son died. My eyes hurt from crying. My heart aches so bad. “(sic)

The heartbroken thespian and philanthropist further took to the caption section of the post to reveal that due to the incident she will hate herself for a very long time.

Dikeh wrote, “I will hate myself for a very long time… See the amount of damage one person’s lies and choices have caused… My heart goes out to everyone going thru one thing or the other!!

“I will beat myself up for this for as long as I stop feeling guilt but the person who made me ignore that message I pray you suffer more than the grieving mothers…”(sic)

-Daily Trust

KN