Why Nigerian youths are embracing Affiliate Marketing

By Christabel Ejenike

RECENTLY, Affiliate marketing has become quite popular among Nigerian youths due largely to their exposure to the internet and the technologies associated with its operation.

According to some industry experts, Affiliate marketing is a marketing scheme which allows a company to pay a third party who guides traffic and customers to its website and patronizes its products. The third party is known as the affiliate and the commission fee paid to these affiliates is what motivates them to engage in promoting the company’s products. It is a form of e-commerce.

Affiliate marketing has been making waves in the country, especially among the youths, who constitute the majority in this new enterprise. There are different platforms that are open to the operators Affiliate marketing. Among the platforms are Amazon, Jumia, while the most popular among Nigerian youths is the Expertnaire.Com.

According to Anadi Somto, different platforms have products they specialize in. For instance, the Expertnaire platform specializes in digital products such as books, videos etc.

“Affiliate marketing basically deals with recommending products of a company and getting paid a commission for each sale made,” Nwachukwu Precious an affiliate said.

For Chris Omeje, an affiliate with Expertnaire says that “the job of the affiliate is to tell customers about a product and then connect them to where they can buy it. And Uzowolu Dominica, another dealer, says that affiliate marketing is an online business where an affiliate markets vendor’s goods and gets a commission (payment) based on the agreement the affiliate has with the vendor.

However, the zero or minimal investment needed to become an affiliate is of the key attractions, especially for the youth who does not have access to huge investment funds. But it is important that the affiliate must have a smartphone and a working internet connection or network. On the expected earnings for the affiliate, it is gathered that the earnings range from N 50,000 to N 200,000 a month.

For many Affiliates, such earnings from zero investment is huge, especially in an economy that is plagued with high inflation, youth unemployment, banditry, kidnapping among others.

Obviously, Affiliate marketing is quite different from internet Ponzi schemes and Affiliate is often required to be hardworking, patient and trustworthy. And for one of the Affiliates, to get more customers, you need to build up a strategy that works. According to him, this strategy is offering the customers authority and value. “I give them so much value which makes me an authority in my field.”

And for some other Affiliates, they get their customers through WhatsApp and meeting strangers too. These Affiliates believe that expertnaire.com is the best platform for a beginner as it provides the 72ig training, which helps them to know about the market, what they need to do to make it and how they need to go about it.

First published on – Mar. 23 2022 @ 18:31 GMT | C.E