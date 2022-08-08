Wike: Politicians recruiting cultists, ex-convicts to destabilise Rivers￼

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the state has obtained intelligence reports that some misguided politicians have started recruiting cultists, ex-convicts and thugs in furtherance of their political aspirations for 2023.

The governor said the state government is aware that owners of hotels and entertainment centres are in the process of giving out their premises to politicians and political parties as a convenient base for the gathering of these political thugs across the state.

Wike, in a state broadcast on Sunday, emphasised that the government is not taking the intelligence reports at its disposal lightly, and will therefore not allow any politician, no matter his previous or present position, the chance or opportunity to upset the prevailing peace and security in Rivers.

He said: “We will not allow any political party, be it the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to threaten the safety and security of life and property during the campaigns with mayhem, thuggery or violence.

“Accordingly, we have already alerted and set the security agencies on the trail of these misguided politicians and leaders of political parties and stop them in their tracks with the full weight of the law.

“We also wish to warn owners of hotels and proprietors of relaxation centres to take notice and desist from releasing their facilities for politicians and party leaders to use to meet and plot against the peace, safety and security of our state.”

The governor warned that the state government will pull down hotels and other entertainment places that are linked with such criminal political activities.

-The Guardian

