Windstorm: Jigawa Council procures N10m relief items for victims

THE Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa has procured relief items worth more than N10 million for distribution to victims of the windstorm in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that six persons died while 65 others were wounded by the windstorm which also damaged about 1,300 houses and other facilities in the community.

Alhaji Muhammad Umar, the Council’s Information Officer, said in a statement on Monday, that the relief items included 600 bags of cement, 100 bundles of roofing sheets, bundles of mats and bags of rice.

Umar said the Chairman of the council, Alhaji Muhammed Saminu, disclosed that items would be distributed to people affected by the disaster to reduce their sufferings.

He added that Saminu, while commending the Jigawa Government for its efforts so far, called on National and State Emergency Management agencies to urgently assist the victims.

The spokesperson also stated that the beneficiaries commended the council for the gesture and called on their representative at the state and national levels as well as philanthropists to come to their aid. (NAN)

KN