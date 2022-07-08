Woman burns grandchild hands for eating soup without consent￼

Hits: 3

A 52-year-old woman Christiana Kehinde has been arrested for burning the fingers of her eight-year-old grand daughter for eating soup without her consent.

The fingers were already rottening away before neighbours reported the incident to the police.

Neighbours reported that Mrs. Christiana was fond of maltreating her grand daughter.

The incident happened at No. 13 Abejoye Odojoka, Ondo town.

It was gathered the suspect had dipped the girl’s hand inside hot water and refused to take her to the hospital for treatment.

Mrs. Christiana, who spoke to journalists at the Ondo Police headquarters, said she dipped the hands inside hot water to prevent her from further eating soup without her consent.

Spokesman of Ondo Police Command, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, said investigation has commenced into the incident.

She said the victim has been referred to Trauma center in Ondo town for plastic surgery, adding the suspect would soon be charged to court.

-The Nation

