Woman docked for allegedly swindling account officer of N500, 000

A woman, Halimat Omoboriowo, was Wednesday docked in a Grade I Area Court in Karu in Abuja, for allegedly swindling an account officer of N 500, 000.

The police charged Omoboriowo, 46, who lives in Jikwoyi Phase I, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that sometime in February, the defendant requested for a loan of N500, 000 to be paid back in three months.

He said, after the money was paid, it was discovered that all the information given to the bank by the defendant were all false, which led to the sack of the account officer.

Adeyanju also said the defendant deceived the complainant into believing that she can secure a job for her for N200, 000.

The prosecutor said after the money was paid, the defendant changed her address and all efforts by the complainant to contact her failed.

The prosecutor said the matter was reported at the Jikwoyi Police Station by Ibrahim Rahimat of Sabo Kubwa Village, Abuja.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N600, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must live within the court’s jurisdiction and provide valid means of identification, affidavit of diligence, as well as statement of account.

The judge also ordered that a deposit of N250, 000 must be made as security in line with the bail condition.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 16, for hearing. (NAN)

