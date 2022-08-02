Woman drags ex-husband to court over baby’s custody

A nursing-mother, Shamsiyya Abdullahi, on Tuesday dragged her former husband, Ismail Bello before a Shari’ Court sitting in Kaduna over the custody of her seven-month-old baby.

Abdullahi, who resides in Rigasa area of Kaduna, told the court that the defendant often takes the baby to his parent to spend some time with them.

”Recently, he has been threatening to take the baby permanently. His aunt took the baby and refused to return her until late late in the evening.

”I had to go to her house myself to get my baby. My baby was exhausted due to long hours without breast milk. She suffered from diarrhea for three days due to what she consumed during r those hours,” she said.

She prayed court to grant her custody of the child and compel the defendant to stop taking the baby to his house.

Responding, Bello, didn’t deny taking the child to his parent’s house every two months but denied threatening to take the child permanently.

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, ordered that the baby should not be taken anywhere without the mother until the baby is weaned.

“The defendant and any of his relatives who want to see the baby should go to the complainant’s house .

”The complainant should not stop them from seeing the child,” he ruled.(NAN)

A.I