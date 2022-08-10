Woman in court for allegedly obtaining N295,000 on false pretences

A 46-year-old woman, Kafayat Idowu, was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N295,000 from two people on false pretences that she would supply them rice.

The defendant who is a cleaner and resides at 14, Kokumo St., Papa Ashafa Agege in Lagos State, is being tried for obtaining by false pretences.

The prosecutor, ASP Racheal Williams, told the court that the offence was committed on July 22 at Agege, Lagos.

Williams said that the defendant obtained N295,000 from Mrs Yemisi Adejumo and Mrs Noyimat Gbadebo on false pretences that she was going to supply them 12 bags of rice.

The prosecutor said that the defendant stopped taking the complainants’ phone calls and all efforts to see her failed.

The offence according to the prosecutor contravenes Section 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The chief magistrate, Mr A. J. Odueke, granted the defendant N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Odueke adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for mention.(NAN)

C.E