Women group advocates peace in South East

THE Women Centre for Self Empowerment and Development (WOCSED), an NGO, has called for peace in the South East to stem the tide of violence in the zone.

The group’s Executive Director, Mrs Onyeka Obi, made the call in a statement in Enugu

on Wednesday, saying women and girls bear the brunt more during violence or conflict situations.

Obi stated that the spate of violence in the zone and the country at large was worrisome and a call to action to forstall deterioration.

According to her, women must be active agents of peace and the government must recognise women as key players and change agents of peace in every peace negotiations.

She added that “women are the central caretakers of families and everyone is affected when women are excluded from peace building.

“Therefore, the hour has come for women in South East to say no to all forms of sexual, domestic and communal violence.” (NAN)