PRESIDENT of the African Development Bank Group and Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akin Adesina, has said that Africa will develop faster when it achieves equality for women.

Speaking at the African Union Summit in Niamey, Niger Republic, on Monday, Adesina said, “No bird can fly with one wing.

“Africa will develop faster when it achieves equality for women.

“I count on all of you to help lift and empower our young girls to become tomorrow’s strong women.”

“The Bank has been on the front line of gender equality and is committed in its fight to ensure opportunities for African girls and women to deliver their full potential,” Adesina said.

He also thanked ECOWAS first ladies for their engagement in the ongoing fight against child marriage and the promotion of girls’ education and retention in Africa’s education systems. – Punch

