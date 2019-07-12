FIRST Lady, Aisha Buhari, has expressed satisfaction with the determination of the Judiciary in handling rape cases by ensuring that victims get justice.

Aisha also applauded the steadfastness and diligence of the prosecution to ensure that rape perpetrators do not go unpunished.

According to her, punishing perpetrators of rape will serve as a deterrent to others.

Buhari was reacting to a video she shared on Friday through her tweeter handle @aishambuhari, showing a clergy who was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl.

She expressed her view through a hashtag #TheJudiciaryIsWorking, #JusticeForRapeVictims).

Police Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Simon Lough, in the video footage said the convict was a pastor whom the girl, being his church member, looked up to as a father.

Lough said the court sentenced him to 12 years’ imprisonment.

“For the first count of rape, he was given seven-year imprisonment; while for second count of attempt to commit abortion, he was given five-year imprisonment” he said.

Buhari recently stressed the need for relevant stakeholders, especially the Police, to get involved in tackling rape cases in the society.

She particularly called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, and other stakeholders to ensure that stiffer penalties are meted out to perpetrators of rape, especially those who rape minors. (NAN)

