CATHOLIC Women observed a low key celebration of Mothers’ Day because of ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

At St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Amawbia, the women did not hold activities on March 28, and on Sunday, March 29, they did not turn out en-masse for thanksgiving to mark the celebration.

Reacting to the development, Nkiruka Nwokoye, parish president of the Catholic Women Organisation, said that this year’s celebration was observed at family level in adherence to the Church and government directives.

Nwokoye noted that the pandemic was world-wide and people needed to take precautionary measures to avert the deadly virus.

She said that God willing, next year’s event would be celebrated in grand style to the glory of God.

The president urged well-to-do individuals to extend hands of fellowship to their neighbours by providing them hand sanitisers and the likes while preaching love and hope to them.

She explained that the period was a trying time across the globe, calling on government at all levels to be proactive to curb the menace, noting that there were after-effects of the lockdown.

She also urged mothers to go down on their knees with their rosary, noting that with Blessed Mary would be on their side until the battle is won.

In an interview, Martina Okeke, president CWO Zone 1 said that Mothers Day was a day set aside to appreciate mothers in the task of the upbringing of children.

“In mothers, God established the factory in which babies are moulded for nine months before they come into the world. Mothers are like banks, where family members deposit all their hurts and worries.

“When the world thinks you are a loser, it is your mother, who still understands and believes in you,’’ she emphasised.

Okeke noted that the day was a day to celebrate the act of nurturing infants and to give out gifts in honour mothers for recognition of their sacrifices to the family

While calling on children to honour their mothers, she prayed God to grant women the grace to pilot effectively and efficiently the affairs of their families.

She also enjoined mothers to organise family prayers now that Church activities were suspended until further notice so as to be connected with God, their creator.

– Mar. 30, 2020 @ 15:15 GMT |

