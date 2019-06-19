ALHASSAN Yaya, the Chairman, Gombe State Working Group on Child Spacing, has said that the State Contraceptives Prevalence Rate (CPR) had increased from four per cent to 17 per cent between 2013 and 2018.

Yaya disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Gombe.

He said that the increase was according to the data released recently by the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS).

NAN reports that the working group on child spacing is a group of professionals in diverse fields advocating for increase in child spacing subscriptions.

According to Yaya, NDHS in 2013 reports indicated that only four per cent women in the state subscribes to child spacing, but now there was significant improvement because the figure is now 17 per cent, an increase of 13 per cent.

Yaya said that their target in Gombe was to reach 22 per cent by the year 2020, expressing optimism that the state will attain.

While appealing to men who he said had become a stumbling block to their spouses to embrace it, he said child spacing benefits could not be over emphasised.

He noted that many women were willing to embrace child spacing but because of lack of acceptance from their spouses, they were being hindered.

Yaya said child spacing makes the baby to grow healthier and well developed because the mother will give adequate attention to the baby.

He also said that research proved that child spacing would avert over 30 per cent of death rate among women during and after child birth. (NAN)

