WIFE of Plateau Governor, Mrs. Regina Lalong, has urged women in the state to adhere to the health tips being given by medical personnel as precautionary measures against the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Mrs. Lalong made the call on Thursday in Jos during the presentation of cash tokens to indigent women in the state as part of activities marking the World International Women’s Day.

She also urged mothers to ensure that their children and wards adhered to the various precautionary measures adopted for the prevention of the virus.

The governor’s wife, who was represented by state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Rebecca Sambo, wished speedy recovery to those battling with the ailment.

She said cash tokens given to the indigent women were meant to empower them toward poverty reduction.

She commended Gov. Simon Lalong for his humane disposition toward the inclusion of women in peace and security as well as their empowerment for economic growth.

Mrs Lalong also commended the Plateau Government for mainstreaming gender in the state’s budget and launching the Heforshe campaign.

Similarly, the Chairman of Plateau House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Esther Dusu, cautioned the beneficiaries of the tokens to make the best use of the facilities and use the proceeds from them to better their homes.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Rebecca Sambo, also cautioned the 104 beneficiaries drawn from the grass root areas of the state to use the tokens to start-up businesses. Sambo advised them not to spend the money on frivolities.

She enjoined women to support each other and to ensure that they strived to be the best in their various endeavours. (NAN)

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 15:25 GMT |

