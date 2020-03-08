THIS International Women’s Day, Facebook is celebrating the achievements of African women who are using their voice to bring people together, building and making real impact in their communities, and inspiring other women by changing the narrative of African women. Under the banner of this year’s theme #EachforEqual, Facebook is honouring all women from across the continent who are demonstrating the progress and impact that they can make when they have the opportunity.

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Africa, Facebook Inc commented: “Every day, all around the globe, and specifically here in Africa, we see women on our platform supporting one another through events and fundraisers, connecting through groups, growing communities and building livelihoods through their small businesses. The narrative of the African woman is one of strength, determination and creativity, and we’re proud to continue to support and celebrate all women who have, and continue to achieve so much by utilising the power of their voices through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.”

Platforms like Facebook continue to be an important tool for women business leaders worldwide. They establish businesses, create jobs and livelihoods, reach customers they could never have reached before and create change. In Africa, 23% of the business leaders surveyed through Facebook were women, with these women starting their businesses for a variety of reasons, including flexible working conditions (4%), to pursue a passion or dream (33%)or wanting to be their own boss (29%)*.

Below are some of the women from across the continent who are using Facebook’s platforms to create movements for social change, build successful businesses and inspire others:

Technology Developers:

Peculiar Ediomo-Abasi (Nigeria) : A leading woman in tech and developer who has developed a blockchain solution to address violence against women

: A leading woman in tech and developer who has developed a blockchain solution to address violence against women Gertrude Nyenteshi (Kenya) : A gaming enthusiast, web and mobile designer who builds digital skills with her local developer community

: A gaming enthusiast, web and mobile designer who builds digital skills with her local developer community Edidiong Asikpo (Nigeria): A software engineer, developer and leader of Facebook’s Developer Circle in Uyo. She is also part of SheCodeAfrica and Women Will community circles that inspire other women to start careers in Technology

Facebook Community Leaders:

Thitu Kariba (Kenya): Founder of Pregnant and Nursing Mums Support Group; a place where expectant and new mothers in Kenya can find support, advice and develop friendships

Founder of Pregnant and Nursing Mums Support Group; a place where expectant and new mothers in Kenya can find support, advice and develop friendships Nadine Maselle (South Africa): Founder of Salt River High Tutoring and Facebook Community Leadership Fellowwho built a computer lab for her former high school

Founder of Salt River High Tutoring and Facebook Community Leadership Fellowwho built a computer lab for her former high school Korie Betty Maru (Kenya): Founder of Digital Farmers Kenya; a group that shares advice and farming technologies so members can start or improve their agribusinesses, as well as sell produce

Founder of Digital Farmers Kenya; a group that shares advice and farming technologies so members can start or improve their agribusinesses, as well as sell produce Gbemisola Boyede (Nigeria): Founder of Ask the Paediatricians (ATP); a Facebook Group that allows parents to ask paediatricians questions about their children, and holds regular offline outreach programmes as part of its efforts to promote good health and well-being of children

Founder of Ask the Paediatricians (ATP); a Facebook Group that allows parents to ask paediatricians questions about their children, and holds regular offline outreach programmes as part of its efforts to promote good health and well-being of children Lusanda Magwape (South Africa):Founder of Dream Factory Foundation; a non-profit that empowers youth-at-risk (13-25 years) to transition successfully into adulthood and make a full contribution to active society

African Founded SMBs

Caamo Kane (Senegal): ​​​Founder of Dakar farmers Market; a farmers and craft market which promotes local consumption and the well-being of the community

​​​Founder of Dakar farmers Market; a farmers and craft market which promotes local consumption and the well-being of the community Swaady Martin (Pan-Africa): Founder of Yswara; a company that produces and retails extraordinary African teas and teatime accessories created with ingredients and narratives from Africa

Founder of Yswara; a company that produces and retails extraordinary African teas and teatime accessories created with ingredients and narratives from Africa Tosin Oshinowo (Nigeria) : Founder of Ile-Ila (House of Lines); a furniture line designed and hand-made in Lagos Nigeria, which brings contemporary furniture into the local market

: Founder of Ile-Ila (House of Lines); a furniture line designed and hand-made in Lagos Nigeria, which brings contemporary furniture into the local market Rabia Ghoor (South Africa) : Founder of SwiitchBeauty; an internet born beauty brand that develops and sells Cosmetics, Skincare and Beauty tools with product ideas crowdsourced from their community

: Founder of SwiitchBeauty; an internet born beauty brand that develops and sells Cosmetics, Skincare and Beauty tools with product ideas crowdsourced from their community ​​​​​​​ Cecilia Muyide (Nigeria): Founder of CTAG – Comcolours Teaching Aids & Games; a company that is passionate about making learning fun for kids by providing teaching aids and games to boost learning habits among children

Founder of CTAG – Comcolours Teaching Aids & Games; a company that is passionate about making learning fun for kids by providing teaching aids and games to boost learning habits among children Vuuqa (Kenya): Founder ofKiondo; a handwoven handbag made from sisal with leather trimmings. It is indigenous to the Kikuyu and Kamba tribes of Kenya

Founder ofKiondo; a handwoven handbag made from sisal with leather trimmings. It is indigenous to the Kikuyu and Kamba tribes of Kenya ​​​​​​​Kemi Lewis (Nigeria): Founder of KL’s Naturals; a natural hair salon that caters to the beautiful styling and healthy maintenance of curly, kinky and coily tresses

Founder of KL’s Naturals; a natural hair salon that caters to the beautiful styling and healthy maintenance of curly, kinky and coily tresses Muthuri Ian​​​​​​​ (Kenya):Founder of Turnup Travel; an agency that organises exotic holidays and themed experiences, aimed at changing the world’s negative perspective of Africa

