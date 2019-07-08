BISI Fayemi, the First Lady of Ekiti State, has urged Osun State women to rally support for Governor Gboyega Oyetola and make meaningful contributions to the development of the state.

She made this call on Saturday when she joined the people of Osun State and other well meaning Nigerians in Osogbo, the state capital to celebrate with Governor Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court.

She said the judgement was a victory for Democracy and congratulated the people of the State not only for the victory, but for the socio-economic development it will bring to the state.

The Ekiti First Lady described the ruling of the apex court as an affirmation of the people’s mandate given to Governor Oyetola in the 2018 governorship election in the state.

She called on the People of the State to ensure all hands are on deck in the efforts to develop the state.

She also congratulated the governor’s wife, Kafayat Oyetola, on the victory and urged Osun women to rally round her in the task of leading Osun women to make remarkable contributions to the development of the state..

Responding, Governor Oyetola thanked Erelu Fayemi for the visit and described the Supreme Court’s validation of his election as God ordained and assured the people of Osun state of more people-oriented projects.

– July 8, 2019 @ 12:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)