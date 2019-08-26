El-Rufai’s wife pledges empowerment loan for women

THE Kaduna State Governor’s wife, Mrs Ummi El-Rufai, says the second phase of loan disbursement for women’s empowerment will soon commence in the state.

She said this during a ‘thank you’ visit by `Gida-Gida’ Campaign Team to Chikum and Igabi Local Government Areas of the state.

Mrs El-Rufai said that the governor had already worked out the modalities to further improve the lives of the people of the state.

She expressed appreciation to the people for their support towards her husband’s re-election which, she said, was a demonstration of the existing bond between the community and the government.

“My husband will do his best to fulfil all his campaign promises and also ensure better and effective service delivery.

“The second phase of the loan disbursement for women’s empowerment will soon commence and many women across the state will benefit,” she said.

The District Head of Hayin Danbushiya, Alh. Muktar Haruna, thanked Mrs El-Rufai for the visit, saying that the re-election of Gov. El-Rufai had become necessary so that he could complete the projects he had started, particularly in their area.

“The governor recently promised to build a secondary school for our community and also to provide a bigger market after relocating us from the previous market,” he stressed.

Haruna said that immediately after the governor’s re-election, he announced the commencement of road construction in various communities across the state, adding that their community was lucky to be a beneficiary.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Saratu Umar, a resident of the community and beneficiary of the first phase of the loan, expressed gratitude to the government for the empowerment scheme.

“I am grateful to this administration because I happened to be a beneficiary of the earlier loan disbursed to women by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

“The capacity of my poultry farm has expanded from 50 to 200 birds,” she said.

Another resident, who expressed gratitude to government for the gifts of slippers and food items by the team, said that no governor’s wife had ever visited their community after any election to appreciate their support.

Earlier, the President, Kaduna Polytechnic Quarters Women’s Association, Hajiya Zainab Masari, represented by Hajiya Aisha Hadi, assured of the association’s continued support for the government.

Masari commended the governor’s wife for fulfilling her promise of visiting them after her husband’s success at the polls.

NAN reports that in continuation of the appreciation tour by the team, Mrs El-Rufai also visited Rigasa, Rafinguza, Badarawa, Unguwar Dosa and Poly Quarters.

NAN

