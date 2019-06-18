SAMUEL Ajayi, Project Coordinator, Human Development Initiative (HDI), on Tuesday underscored the rights of the girl-child to the Universal Basic Education (UBE), saying it was important for her to have information on their right to education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajayi made the assertion at a workshop organised for some public school students in Alimosho, titled: “Capacity Building for Girl-Child Clubs and Youth Platforms on Educational Financing”.

Ajayi noted that everybody needed education which required the breaking of barriers militating against the education of the girl-child.

According to him, it was important for the girl-child to know how their education was being funded and to appreciate government’s role in education.

“It is important to provide the girl-child with information on their right to education as a fundamental human right.

“Also to teach them morals concerning other people’s rights to education,” Ajayi said.

The coordinator said the workshop had been organised in Epe and Badagry divisions.

He said that with the support of the ministry of education, ActionAid and the embassy of Norway, enlightenment workshops had been organised for parents and teachers on educational financing.

While appreciating government for it’s assistance, the expert encouraged the public to pay their taxes to ensure that government generated enough funds for education.

Mrs Olufunso Owasanoye, Executive Director, HDI, Lagos, told NAN on the sidelines of the workshop that the capacity building became necessary to correct the erroneous opinions of the past that “girls can only be seen and not heard”.

Owasanoye said that the right to education was the right to everything.

She explained that students who benefited from the workshop would in turn share the knowledge with others.

NAN reports that the workshop had teachers and their students in attendance.

