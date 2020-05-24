THE wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has congratulated Muslim Women in Ondo State for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast; and celebration of Eid-el-Fitri and urged them to stay safe to curb the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

She described Eid-el-Fitri as a period of thanksgivings, noting that it is a festival of charity and self-introspection, with in-depth spiritual significance for all Muslim faithfuls.

While imploring the Muslim women to embrace love, care and affection, as enshrined in the holy Quran, she stressed that it is sacrosanct to ensure the message of the period reflect in their undertakings.

She, however, reiterated the commitment of the present administration to better the lives of women in Ondo State, adding that Governor Akeredolu will continue to put smiles on the faces of women in the State.

The First Lady, therefore, appealed to the Muslim women to give all support to the Governor, ensuring a hitch free development in the State.

She also called on the womenfolk in the state to stay safe, adhere to the usage of face mask, embrace social distancing, personal hygiene and all other precautionary measures that could safeguard them from contracting Coronavirus, noting that the government will leave no stone unturned to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the state.

