By Anayo Ezugwu

THE former United States of America diplomat has called on Nigerian women to participate in the democratic process of the country. Atim Eneida George, former public affairs officer of the US embassy in Nigeria noted that women in Nigeria have the number to influence the outcome of any electioneering process in the nation.

Speaking at an event to commemorate both the Black History Month and Women’s History Month 2020 in Lagos, George said Nigerian women needed more enlightenment on their rights and why they should participate in the democratic process. She acknowledged that the level of ignorance among women in Nigeria is not different from what is obtainable in other parts of the world including the US.

George, therefore, urged the media to carry out rigorous research on how best to motivate women to be involved in the process. She also called on the media to create programmes that would enable them to educate the electorates in the country.

“2020 represents the 150 years anniversary of US 15th constitutional amendment that allows black man to vote in US. It also represents 100 years anniversary of the US 19th constitutional amendment that allows black women to vote during US elections. To show you the humiliation of the black race before the amendments, in 1759, the US Supreme Court ruled that a black man has no right that a white man should respect.

“Then it was illegal for black man to learn how to read and write. That is why I’m saying today that education is important. And I’m telling everybody here today that education is non-negotiable. One of the things black women did before they could be allowed to vote was to protest every day in front of the White House, saying ‘the ballot or the bullet.’

“This is why voting is very important because it is the key to governance. But the challenge for us is not only how to get people to vote, but how to get them to be involved in governance,” she said.

On his part, Qasim Akinreti, chairman, Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, and chairman of the occasion, noted that black history is very significant to Africans today. He said there were people who struggled to liberate the black race from slave trade. “People over hundred years ago made the sacrifice for us and these heroes and heroines deserve to be remembered as we are doing today.

“As we head to 2023 general elections, women are determining factor in our political process today. They have the numbers because if you look at the statistics by gender from 2019 general elections, you will agree with me that they have the numbers,” he said.

– Mar. 6, 2020 @ 18:29 GMT |

