THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has started distributing over 5,000 fliers with road safety messages in its ongoing massive advocacy reach-out to mothers within Enugu State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ogbonna Kalu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday that the Corps was using the opportunity of the Communities’ August meeting in the state to reach out to mothers.

Kalu said that road safety fliers had safety tips as well as state’s emergency security, rescue and medical numbers to assist mothers and their families in times of emergencies.

He said that at each of the advocacy visit; there would be sketch drama to further dramatise and drive home the road safety message.

He said that the sector command, its five units command and outposts in Oji River had mapped out communities in the state to be sensitised on the need for mothers to be in the vanguard of road safety campaign at homes.

”Our major trust and objective is to win the mothers confidence to take the road safety message home as well as encourage their school children to join road safety club in their various schools.

”All these decades, FRSC has come to understand that our Kid/Children Road Safety Club is our major and important future bedrock.

”The FRSC has vowed to ensure that the club, including other civil vanguards meant to assist the Corps, is maintained in order to catch-them-young and ensure that the road safety message transcend from one generation to another,’’ he said.

The sector commander also noted that the Corps would also impress it on mothers to enjoin their husbands and children to shun night journeys and buying second-hand and wore-out tyres.

”Mothers are critical stakeholders in the road safety campaign as they have a lot of influence in homes and we are going to appeal to them to ensure their husbands and children do not drink alcohol and drive.

”The need to put on safety seat belts always; not to make call while driving as well as not to join an overloaded vehicle or overloading their own vehicle.

”The need for them to create the needed emotional balance at home for clear thinking for members of the family that might be driving, ” Kalu said.

NAN reports that August meeting is an age-old annual event where women from mainly Southeast states gather to discuss development issues in their communities. (NAN)

– Aug. 13, 2019 @ 10:59 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)