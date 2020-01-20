THE wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, has urged wealthy Nigerians to give back to society through caring for the less-privileged.

The governor’s wife made the plea while receiving gift items donated by MTN Foundation to Juveniles Correctional Institution and Child Care Unit, Ijokodo, Ibadan, on behalf of the state government.

She said: “The rate of poverty and despair in the society calls for concerted effort to lift many out of poverty. The condition of the economy has forced many out of their jobs and rendered many homeless.

“It is the responsibility of those who have the financial power to cater for the need of these sets of Nigerians.

“We urge corporate bodies to toe the path of MTN Foundation and give back to the society by donating items that will keep those in need alive.

“They should start to build institutions like schools, libraries, hospitals and the rest to facilitate empowerment for those in dire need of survival.”

According to her the Seyi Maikinde administration is focused on the welfare of workers and the generality of the people.

The Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Mrs Odunayo Sanya, also reiterated the commitment of the foundation to improving the standard of living of the less- privileged in the society.

“Everyone deserves the benefit of a conducive living. The provision of basic living amenities and consumables to the less privileged is critical to the growth and development of the nation.

“The foundation is passionate about making life better for children,” she said. (NAN)

