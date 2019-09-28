GOV. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi on Friday urged community leaders to encourage pregnant women in their localities to patronise health facilities in their area for antenatal services.

Bagudu said while inaugurating the upgraded Bachaka Primary Health Center in Arewa Local Government, that the government was upgrading its 225 health facilities to enhance access to quality healthcare.

”We urge community members especially pregnant women and children to patronise the facility for better health.

“I also urge community leaders to encourage their people to visit health facilities to access health services in the state.”

According to the governor, over 20 healthcare facilities across the state have been renovated out of the 225 centers in collaboration with UNICEF.

Bagudu said funding for the project was coming partly from the European Union supported by UNICEF.

He disclosed that the government and UNICEF were collaborating with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to convey pregnant women to nearest health centres, free.

In her comments, wife of the governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu advised women to adopt the culture of delivery in health centres, which are available across the 21 local government areas of the state.

She advised Bachaka women to venture into entrepreneurship, to tap the economic opportunities of being close to Nigeria’s border.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Hajiya Halima Diko commended partners like UNICEF, WHO , USAID, EU and others for collaborating with the government to improve health care services especially in rural areas.

Diko said ” very soon, the state Primary Health Care Development Agency will kick off vaccination exercise across 21 local government of the state, and we urge women to bring out their children for immunisation.”

Earlier, the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Sokoto, Mr Muhammad Fall, said the EU had provided 48 million Euros to support Bauchi, Adamawa and Kebbi States through the EU-MNCHN project.

“The project will last for four years from November 2016 to 10th August 2020.

“The aim is to increase the proportion of poor, marginalised, rural women and under-five years old children with increase access to, and effective utilization of high impact health and nutrition interventions.”

He also said it was to “improve the functionality of health service provision, outreach and community- based services in 225 wards in the state through capacity building, supply of commodities and equipment and upgrade of targeted primary healthcare facilities, among others.”

The Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Akuso Yahaya commended the state government for investing in the heath sector.

NAN

-Sep 28, 2019 @12:34 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)