EBELECHUKWU Obiano, founder Caring Family Enhancement initiative, CAFE, a nongovernmental organisation, has called for self-discipline in order to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic in communities in Anambra.

Ebelechukwu, also wife of Willie Obiano, wife of Anambra State governors, popularly known as Osodieme, made the call on April 5, while handing over of two houses built by CAFÉ for two widows at Akwaihedi, Nnewi South and Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Areas.

According to Obiano, the advent of coronavirus has changed the world drastically with new set of rules: “If want to stay alive, stay at home.”

“Since this pandemic started, we have all been rooted to our homes. Unfortunately, there are some of our sisters, who cannot stay comfortably because they have no roof over their heads.

“This is why I decided to come out today (May 5), to ensure that our sisters stay at home and stay safe by handing over the keys to two new two-bedroom bungalows provided the beneficiaries free of charge by my NGO, CAFE.’’

She advised the people of Akwaihedi and Igboukwu to “be disciplined and responsible by observing basic hygiene and social distancing.

“This coronavirus disease is real and can kill if you don’t do simple things like, using face mask when leaving your house, washing hands with soap regularly, using sanitisers as well as avoiding crowded places.’’

Ebelechukwu added that the houses would be furnished with necessary household items — television sets within the week to ensure the comfort of the beneficiaries.

She called on everyone to learn to help others, who were less privileged, especially at this time.

“Don’t wait until you can make it big. Do what you can now to help others; no matter how little.

“You are also encouraged to support what we are doing by donating to CAFE and we will acknowledge your support,’’ pleaded Osodieme.

At the event, Johnbosco Akaegbobi, member representing Nnewi South II Constituency, Anambra State House of Assembly, commended Osodieme for remembering the indigent widow in Akwaihedi with a new house at a most ideal time.

Okey Okoye, member representing Aguata Constituency in Anambra State House, prayed: “God, who gave you the grace to turn this widow’s place in Igboukwu from dilapidated state to brand new house will continue to bless and keep you and your husband in Jesus name’’.

Ndidi Mezue, the commissioner for Women Affairs, conveyed greetings of the women and children of Akwaihedi and Igboukwu to the wife of the governor for the braving the threat of coronavirus to handover the houses.

Earlier, Chieloka Okoye, transition committee Chairman, Nnewi South Local Government Area, and his Aguata counterpart, Eche Ezeibe, said they were indeed proud of all Osodieme’s charitable programmes.

Beneficiaries, Ifeoma Ogbuanukwu of Umunwehi village, Akwaihedi, and Monica Okeke of Ezihu village Igboukwu thanked Osodieme for the best gift ever, praying God to also bless her and her family.

The houses are among 27 built and handed over to beneficiaries by CAFE.

– May 7, 2020 @ 12:05 GMT |

