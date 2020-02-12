AN NGO, Women Empowerment Initiative (WEIN), Bauchi State chapter, has advocated for the provision of skills training and education for women and youth to gain a meaningful livelihood.

Mrs Hajaratu Pisagih, the Executive Director, WEIN, made the call at the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM), on Wednesday in Bauchi.

According to her, skills training and education provide women and youth access to livelihood, basis for positive change and transformation in the communities.

“Once women and youth are empowered with skills, they can become innovative in their thoughts and understanding.

“The training of rural women and youth can lead to economic empowerment, as they are trained on how to effectively manage resources and tap into opportunities.

“In order to create a value-generation on micro-household and macro-societal level,” Pishagih said.

The executive director lamented that sustainability of rural women and livelihoods were being threatened by limited skills on how to effectively execute business decisions to improve household income.

She also added that they lacked access to credit facilities, entrepreneurial education and training, effects of climate change and technology to stimulate rural women’s livelihoods.

“Access to competitive markets and entrepreneurial education supported by adequate funding is fundamental to achieve economic empowerment through resilient youth and rural women’s livelihoods,” she said.

Pisagih stressed that one of the avenues to empower the youth and rural women was through interventions for sustainable livelihoods.

“Women and youth play key roles in rural livelihoods for household food security and income generation,” Pisagih said.

She commended other partners, such as OXFAM LINE, Northern Education Initiative Plus, Mennonite Economic Development Association, UNICEF, RUWASA, and WaterAid for their interventions in the state.NAN

– Feb. 12, 2020 @ 18:10 GMT |

