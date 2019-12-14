Onyinyechi Nwosu, the Executive Director of Vivacious Development Initiative, a non governmental organisation, says women empowerment is an essential intervention against gender-based violence.

Nwosu said this on Saturday in Aba during the 2019 Vivacious Ladies’ Conference, with the theme, “Unlock your feminine power for positive impact”.

She said that it was important to initiate more programmes to help the womenfolk to understand the concept of good health, personal care, rights and responsibilities as they concerned them.

Nwosu said that women had innate ability to influence society, adding that empowerment would enable them to harness their potential and contribute to nation’s socio-economic development.

According to her, equipping women and girls to understand and seek gender equity instead of equality would help to eliminate gender-based violence.

Nwosu said: “The desire to achieve gender equality has created a vacuum that has encouraged gender abuse because masculinity corrupts true feminine nature which disrupts the balance needed in society.

“There is no better way to end violence against women and girls than getting them wholesomely empowered.”

A resource person, Mrs Amaka Biachi, said that the role of women in nation building underscored the need for them to harness their natural ability.

Biachi urged women to harness their potential by equipping themselves with the right skills and education in order to be positive transformers and change agents in society.

In a speech, Mrs Eunice Nwigwe, the Chairman of National Council of Women Societies in Abia, described the theme of the event as apt.

Nwigwe, who was represented by Mrs Ihuoma Nwankwo, commended the organisers of the event for providing an avenue for women and girls to interface and evolve ideas for the betterment of society.

The event featured lectures and presentation of awards to deserving campaigners in the advocacy for gender empowerment initiative. (NAN)

– Dec. 14, 2019 @ 20:29 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)