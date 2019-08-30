A group, Women International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA), Nigeria, has advocated for the empowerment of women to enable them key into the existing opportunities in the maritime industry.
The President of the Association, Mary Madu, said this during advocacy
visi to Omabala Na-Ezu Women Fishing Association, Aguleri,
Anambra East Local Government Area.
WISTA is an international networking organisation, whose mission is to
attract and support women at management level in the maritime sector.
She told them that employment opportunities abound in the maritime
industry.
“We urge women, young girls to think about the maritime/shipping
industry as a sector that can offer them opportunities to pursue their
careers. This can be life changing opportunity.
“You don’t have to be a fisher woman to work or do business in the
maritime industry. You can work as a nurse, engineer, or whatever on
board vessels.
“Let your girls go to school so that they can have minimum requirements,
at least diploma, to achieve your potential and be meaningful
contributors to blue chip economy.
“Educated women are more likely to hold stable jobs, less likely to
suffer poverty, and more likely to contribute to the overall growth of
the economy,’’ she explained.
“Endeavour to train your female children in tertiary institutions as our
duty does not only end in the kitchen or the other room.
“Allow your girls to go to school so that they can be part of an
environment in which women are identified and selected for career
development in the maritime administration,’’ she said.
Madu said that they visited other riverside communities like Eron and
Epe, and donated a boat with accessories to the Women Fishing
Associations.
The Wife of Anambra State Governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano,
commended WISTA for creating awareness about opportunities that
exist for women in the industry.
She was represented by Managing Director, Transport Company of
Anambra State, TRACAS, Obiageli Mmadukasi.
The Traditional Ruler of Aguleri, Igwe Michael Idigo, thanked the
association for providing succor to the indigent women and prayed that
God would help them to record greater achievements.
Represented by Dom Ndive, he assured the group that he would ensure
that the women manage the boat given to them properly.
The leader of the women, Nkem Udenze, assured that they would use the
proceeds from the boat to procure more to further empower their
members.
_AUG 30, 2019 @19:25 GMT |