A group, Women International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA), Nigeria, has advocated for the empowerment of women to enable them key into the existing opportunities in the maritime industry.

The President of the Association, Mary Madu, said this during advocacy

visi to Omabala Na-Ezu Women Fishing Association, Aguleri,

Anambra East Local Government Area.

WISTA is an international networking organisation, whose mission is to

attract and support women at management level in the maritime sector.

She told them that employment opportunities abound in the maritime

industry.

“We urge women, young girls to think about the maritime/shipping

industry as a sector that can offer them opportunities to pursue their

careers. This can be life changing opportunity.

“You don’t have to be a fisher woman to work or do business in the

maritime industry. You can work as a nurse, engineer, or whatever on

board vessels.

“Let your girls go to school so that they can have minimum requirements,

at least diploma, to achieve your potential and be meaningful

contributors to blue chip economy.

“Educated women are more likely to hold stable jobs, less likely to

suffer poverty, and more likely to contribute to the overall growth of

the economy,’’ she explained.

“Endeavour to train your female children in tertiary institutions as our

duty does not only end in the kitchen or the other room.

“Allow your girls to go to school so that they can be part of an

environment in which women are identified and selected for career

development in the maritime administration,’’ she said.

Madu said that they visited other riverside communities like Eron and

Epe, and donated a boat with accessories to the Women Fishing

Associations.

The Wife of Anambra State Governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano,

commended WISTA for creating awareness about opportunities that

exist for women in the industry.

She was represented by Managing Director, Transport Company of

Anambra State, TRACAS, Obiageli Mmadukasi.

The Traditional Ruler of Aguleri, Igwe Michael Idigo, thanked the

association for providing succor to the indigent women and prayed that

God would help them to record greater achievements.

Represented by Dom Ndive, he assured the group that he would ensure

that the women manage the boat given to them properly.

The leader of the women, Nkem Udenze, assured that they would use the

proceeds from the boat to procure more to further empower their

members.

