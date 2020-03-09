THE Kwara First Lady, Mrs. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, on Sunday in Ilorin distributed food and relief materials to selected groups across the state.

AbdulRazaq said that the event was an initiative of Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, through the Future Assured Programme. She explained that the intervention was meant to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

Mrs. AbdulRazaq commended Mrs. Buhari for the humanitarian and charitable gesture. She reiterated her commitment to empowering the citizenry through skills acquisition, encouragement of youth entrepreneurship, leading advocacies to curb drug abuse, gender-based violence, child abuse, and human trafficking, among others.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to this occasion of food and other relief materials distribution.

“As we are well aware, the welfare of the people of Kwara State is most paramount in the programmes and activities of the government of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“Sharing this drive and in complementing the efforts of government, my office and the Ajike People’s Support Center is doing its utmost best to ensure that Kwarans enjoy the best of times.

“My concerns for the indigenes of the State have seen my office and the Ajike People’s Support Center engage in plausible partnerships that will further benefit Kwarans in the areas of empowerment through skills acquisition.

“Encouragement of youths entrepreneurship and leading advocacies to curb drug abuse, gender-based violence, child abuse, human trafficking and other initiatives that directly impact on the people.

“Our sincere commitment to the betterment of our people has come to the notice of Her Excellency, the First lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who in her magnanimity through her Future Assured Programme presented the items being distributed today to the State.

“Permit me at this juncture, however, to commend the First lady of Nigeria, and her Future Assured programme for their humanitarian and charitable works, and on this occasion of the International Women’s Day, we say thank you ma for this kind gesture.

“Let me also use this occasion to again commend our women for the roles they play in the family and society. I appreciate all the groups present and I enjoin our men to always support women in the quest for better living as this will engender a prosperous and more harmonious society,” the first lady said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NUJ, WOWICAN, FOMWAN, Ajike Support Group and NAWOJ were some of the beneficiaries of the relief materials. (NAN)

– Mar. 9, 2020 @ 8:35 GMT

