THE wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Ummi El-Rufai has said that the state government has selected four general hospitals to be used as sexual assault referral centres.

El-Rufai, who spoke with newsmen in Kaduna on Friday, said: “There are four general hospitals that have been identified and set up as sexual assault and referral centres.

“They are Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital in Tudun wada, Gwamnan Awan Memorial Hospital in Nassarawa, Gambo Sawaba Hospital in Zaria and Sir Patrick Yakowa Hospital in Kafanchan.”

The governor’s wife added that the state government was now engaging traditional rulers, community influencers and civil societies, to help ensure that sexual violence perpetrators are reported and prosecuted.

She said that they are to also help raise awareness on the dangers of rape and stigmatisation of rape victims.

“It is hoped that this renewed fight against rape will stem the tide in Nigeria,’’ she said.

She appealed to the government to set up a special courts for the trial of rapists, to address the increasing cases of the menace.

“States can strengthen their structures to help us in fighting rape by assigning specific courts, judges and lawyers that are to preside, try and rule over rape matters with trial and passing of judgement to be done within 24-48 hours.”

She added that Kaduna state government had signed and domesticated Violent Against Persons Act (VAP) as a proactive measure in the fight against increasing sexual violence in the state.

NAN

– June 19, 2020 @ 15:29 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)