NUMANA women in Sanga Local Government of Kaduna State on Thursday called for deeper involvement in the running of the local government so as to give them a sense of belonging.

The women, under the aegis of Numana Women Development Organization (NUWODO), made the appeal when they paid a courtesy visit to Mr Charles Danladi, the chairman of the local government, in Gwantu.

Mrs. Linda Barde, leader of the women, told the local government boss that the women were ready to contribute their quota towards the progress of the area and should be given the opportunity to do so.

“We commend the developmental strides of the present administration, but we want to request that we be given a sense of belonging so that we can also showcase our potentials,” she said.

Danladi, in his response, said that the local government council was ready to carry everyone along in the efforts to improve the people’s living standard.

He assured the women that their input would be sought in all development efforts so as to maximise everyone’s potential toward making Sanga a model for others to emulate.

NAN

-Sep 13, 2019 @08:55 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)